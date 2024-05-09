Assam: Irate Mob Beats Woman To Death In Lakhimpur

A woman lost her life after being brutally assaulted by a mob in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, reports said on Thursday.
The incident unfolded at Boginadi locality of Lakhimpur on Wednesday night after a group of irate men attacked a youth on charges of allegedly having an illicit affair with a woman. Reportedly, the victim was tied to a pole and severely thrashed by the seven-member group.
According to reports, the youth’s mother reached the incident spot to rescue her son from the clutches of the miscreants. However, the events took a tragic turn after the irate mob started allegedly physically assaulted the woman too.
The woman lost her senses and collapsed after the physical attack on her, reports added.
The woman was then rushed to a hospital for medical attention. However, she reportedly lost her life before receiving any treatment.
The police has launched an investigation on the basis of an FIR lodged by the victim’s family members.