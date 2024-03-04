Mob Assaults Tinsukia Students Returning From Exam, 5 Injured

In a disturbing incident emerging from Assam's Tinsukia as many as five students of a high school were injured after being attacked by a large group of unruly youths on Monday.
The incident, which unfolded amid the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, left three out of the five students serious injured.
As per reports, a mob of about 30 unruly youths suddenly came out of nowhere as the students were returning home having appeared in their examination today.
The rowdy mob of youths initiated the confrontation and then started physically assaulting the group of students. Some of the students sustained injuries to their heads.
While three of the students were seriously wounded and were rushed to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for treatment, the other two students were able to escape with minor injuries, sources said.
The injured were treated and had to be patched up having lost some blood in the shocking and unprovoked assault. Meanwhile, the reason behind the incident is not known yet.
It has been revealed that the injured students belong to St. Stephen's High School, Bordoloi Nagar in the Tinsukia district of Assam.