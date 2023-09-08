Assam: Irate Mob Lock Hospital Gate After Allegations of Negligence Against Doctors

Situation turned tense at Ambagan Assam’s Nagaon district after locals reportedly put on a huge lock at the gate of a state dispensary following allegations leveled against doctors.
According to reports, agitated locals locked the entrance gate of the Ambagan State Dispensary after following the absence of doctors at the dispensary to treat patients on Friday.
Allegations have been leveled that the dispensary frequently witnesses lack of timely availability of doctors and proper medical treatment for patients. This led to massive turmoil leading to the announcement of closure of the dispensary by the locals.
The locals have demanded the development of the hospital along with providing all necessary facilities to patients failing which they would resort to agitation.
Meanwhile, the police arrived at the incident spot and currently brought the situation under control.