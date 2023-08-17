Assam: Tension Prevails in Lanka After Child Dies at Hospital

Tension prevailed in Assam’s Lanka after a five-year-old child, suffering from a common cold and fever, died at a hospital on Wednesday evening for allegedly not receiving treatment on time.
The incident took place at Lankeswari Hospital & Research Centre where the minor boy, Priyangshu Das, was admitted to the hospital by his mother, Prastuti Das as he was suffering from a common cold and fever, sources said.
The deceased’s family alleged that Priyangshu was being kept at the hospital for two hours without his treatment. According to his family, the reason behind not providing any treatment was because they belonged to the economically weaker section and failed to deposit Rs. 3,000 for his treatment.
The mother of the deceased said, “I brought him to the hospital after he said that he is feeling unwell. After checking him, the doctor said that it was a common fever. After inquiring if he is suffering from jaundice, they said that a blood test will be required after that they can confirm it. After the blood samples were taken, for two hours we were sitting inside the hospital and no nurse or doctors came to us or begin any treatment. At around 7 pm, my son started to have breathing issues, and yet no one came to provide him oxygen or check on him.”
“Why the CCTV cameras are installed at this hospital if they couldn’t notice that a patient needed immediate medical attention? Due to their negligence, my son had to die today,” she said.