Four Injured In Knife Attack By Irate Youth In Assam's Lakhimpur

In a shocker from Assam’s Lakhimpur, at least four persons were grievously injured after an irate youth attacked them with a sharp object.

The incident has been reported from Mohguli area of the district yesterday night.

The accused, identified as one Suruj Ali, allegedly attacked the four of them with a knife due to a money related conflict.

It is learned that all of them are friends and have known each other since a long time.

Following the incident, all four were admitted to the Lakhimpur Medical College & Hospital (LMCH) for medical attention.

Meanwhile, locals apprehended Ali and handed him over to the police.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused, police informed.