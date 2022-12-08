Assam

Four Injured In Knife Attack By Irate Youth In Assam's Lakhimpur

The incident has been reported from Mohguli area of the district yesterday night.
In a shocker from Assam’s Lakhimpur, at least four persons were grievously injured after an irate youth attacked them with a sharp object. 

The accused, identified as one Suruj Ali, allegedly attacked the four of them with a knife due to a money related conflict. 

It is learned that all of them are friends and have known each other since a long time.

Following the incident, all four were admitted to the Lakhimpur Medical College & Hospital (LMCH) for medical attention. 

Meanwhile, locals apprehended Ali and handed him over to the police. 

A case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused, police informed.

