Assam is in a Dangerous Situation: CM Sarma on Batadrava Incident

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Batadrava incident hints that the state is in a very dangerous situation at present.

This was stated by Sarma while addressing media persons in New Delhi on Sunday.

Sarma said, “The incident that occurred at Batadrava shows in what circumstances our local people are residing in the state. The situation in Assam is very dangerous. All people connected with the incident will be dealt with strictly. None of the culprits can escape.”

Sarma also assured that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make sure that these incidents do not happen in the future.

He said, “Till BJP government is in power, such acts will not be tolerated. Our government will make sure that no person dares to do such things in the future.”

The Batadrava police station was set on fire yesterday at around 2 pm by locals enraged by the custodial death of one person lodged at the police station.

The director general of Assam Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Sunday said that strong repercussions await those who think they can get away from justice by burning down a police station. Meanwhile, Special Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, GP Singh said that a special investigation team will be set up to probe the incident that occurred at Batadrava and all people associated with the violence will be dealt with strictly under law.

