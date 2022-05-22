Ramban Tunnel Collapse: 3-Member Committee Constituted to Probe Incident

The Centre on Sunday constituted a three-member committee of independent experts to initiate a probe on the cause of the under-construction four-lane tunnel collapse on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that the cause of the tunnel collapse is yet to be determined and that further action will be taken based on the report of the committee.

A part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway collapsed on Thursday night claiming the lives of at least 10 workers.

The Ministry also termed the stretch between Digdole and Khooni Nallah of the Ramban Banihal section "prone to frequent landslides" due to "fragile geology".

The ministry said, "Considering the strategic importance of maintaining all-weather connectivity to Srinagar and after assessing the challenges in ensuring the stability of Hill slopes on existing alignment, Tunnels/Viaducts are proposed under three packages in the Ramban Banihal section. The construction work started on February 1.”

Meanwhile, Rs 16 lakh will be paid as compensation by the construction company to the families of those who died in the tunnel collapse.

