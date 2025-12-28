“Assam Is Moving Towards an Innovation Economy": Himanta Biswa Sarma

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday called upon students to prepare themselves for a rapidly changing world driven by artificial intelligence, scientific innovation and ethical responsibility, while addressing a special felicitation programme held at Maligaon in Guwahati.

The programme, organised at the playground of Tarun Sangha Puthibharal, Maligaon, honoured meritorious students who excelled in the HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations. The Chief Minister said the felicitation programme has been a tradition in the Jalukbari constituency for the past 25 years.

Recalling its beginnings, Dr Sarma said that in 2002, only 288 students were felicitated. “Today, that number has grown to 2,116 students, which reflects the progress of education in this region,” he said, adding that many students who were honoured in 2002–03 are now contributing meaningfully to society in different fields.

Speaking on the growing influence of artificial intelligence, the Chief Minister cautioned about its misuse. He said the country has entered an era where even statements that one has never made can be generated and circulated using AI, often forcing people to issue clarifications later.

He noted that even speeches of the Prime Minister are sometimes distorted through AI, which can create confusion and negative social consequences.

Sarma revealed that the Assam government has recently brought back around 150 youths who were engaged in cyber-related activities in the so-called “Golden Triangle. “As science advances and society changes, the need for ethics becomes even more important,” he said.

Highlighting future challenges in employment, the Chief Minister said that within the next five years, many traditional jobs may undergo drastic changes.

He remarked that even professions like teaching and medicine would increasingly depend on technology and robotics. In this context, he urged students to focus on new-age subjects such as artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

On industrial development, Dr Sarma said Assam is moving steadily towards becoming a technology and innovation hub. He announced that semiconductor chips produced at the Jagiroad project will be exported globally starting July 2026.

He also spoke about the government’s focus on bamboo-based industries, stating that projects to produce methane from bamboo will begin in Dima Hasao, while an ethanol production project using bamboo has already started at Numaligarh.

Touching upon healthcare innovation, the Chief Minister said musical therapy will soon be introduced in Assam’s medical colleges to improve patients’ mental well-being.

Quoting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Dr Sarma referred to changing demographic realities, stating that while two children were earlier considered ideal for a happy family, the future may require at least three children to sustain industries, research and innovation.

He also spoke about new developments in food technology, mentioning that laboratory-based food production, including biofood, is becoming increasingly common, reducing dependence on traditional markets.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister advised students to remain focused on higher education, ethical values and continuous learning to adapt successfully to the changing times.

