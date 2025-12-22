“I Have Never Shied Away in My Political Life”: Himanta Biswa Sarma at Batadrava Than

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited the Batadrava Than project site in Nagaon district to review the final stage of redevelopment work ahead of its inauguration by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 29. The project, built at a cost of ₹222 crore, is now 90% complete, officials said.

During his visit, the Chief Minister commented on issues of migration and security, stating, “I have never shied away in my political life."

"Bangaldeshi Leaders and governments repeatedly try to bring the Northeast under Bangladesh’s influence. People coming from Bangladesh have settled in Assam at various times. We need to remain alert and vigilant.” he further stated.

Sarma also referenced BJP leader Gaurav Gogoi’s remark “I don’t afraid,” saying, “When people talk about fear in the press, they are actually more afraid. Those who are truly fearful never express it openly.”

On illegal land occupation, the Chief Minister made it clear, “All land held illegally will be vacated. Eviction drives will proceed alongside village development, ensuring parallel implementation.”

CM Sarma’s visit included inspections with Minister Pijush Hazarika, MLA Rupak Sharma, Jitu Goswami, Shashi Kanta Das, and other officials from various departments.

Following the inspection, he also met the Batadrava Than Management Committee to discuss project readiness ahead of the inauguration.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the project on December 29, marking a significant milestone in Assam’s cultural and heritage preservation efforts.

