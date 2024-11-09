Assam: ISRO Scientist Among Tourists Injured in Road Accident on NH 37 in Khetri

A road accident occurred on Saturday morning in Khetri's Topatali area on National Highway 37, involving a tourist vehicle with registration number AS 01RC 7011.
The vehicle, traveling from Kaziranga towards Guwahati, lost control while attempting to avoid a cow that suddenly crossed the highway.
The driver’s attempt to swerve and avoid the cow caused the vehicle to crash into the divider. Several tourists, including an ISRO scientist identified as Ram Chandra, were injured in the incident.
Ram Chandra, who was traveling with his family, explained the incident, stating, "We were heading to Guwahati from Kaziranga when our vehicle’s driver lost control while trying to protect a cow that suddenly appeared on our way on the National Highway. I didn’t notice at first, but my daughter saw it. I am a scientist at ISRO. We are here in Assam for a tour."
The vehicle was carrying eight tourists, including both men and women.
The injured were promptly taken to the Khetri Community Health Centre (CHC) with the help of local police.