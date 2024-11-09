Railway Debacles: Shunt Man Dies on Duty, Shalimar Express Derails

According to a statement issued by the South Eastern Railway (SER), “A parcel van and two coaches of 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Weekly Express derailed while passing through Nalpur station of Kharagpur Division at 5.31 am today.”

The site was promptly attended by accident relief and medical relief trains dispatched from Santragachhi and Kharagpur. Additionally, buses were arranged to transport stranded passengers to their destinations.