Assam Issues Emergency Measures as Rainfall Deficit Triggers Drought Fears

With a steep decline in monsoon rainfall threatening agricultural activities across Assam, the state government has swung into action by issuing an urgent executive order to tackle emerging drought-like conditions. The directive, issued on July 28 by Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, outlines an immediate action plan for all District Commissioners and relevant departments to mitigate the crisis and ensure relief for affected regions.

Severe Rainfall Deficit Across Assam

Advertisment

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reveals that Assam has received just 433.7 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 23, compared to the normal average of 752.2 mm for the same period—reflecting a deficit of nearly 42 percent. The situation is particularly grim in districts like Kokrajhar, Nalbari, Dhubri, Kamrup (Rural), Kamrup (Metro), and Nagaon, which have been categorized under the ‘large deficient’ rainfall group, indicating rainfall shortages between 60 to 99 percent.

According to IMD’s weekly update, Assam received only 42.5 mm of rain in the week ending July 23, against a normal of 98.9 mm, marking a weekly deficit of 57 percent. These alarming figures come on the back of the IMD’s seasonal forecast which had predicted below-normal rainfall for the northeastern region this year.

Government Steps In With Urgent Measures

In response to the deepening crisis, the Assam government has directed all District Commissioners to urgently assess the status of irrigation schemes in their respective areas and restore any non-functional infrastructure. Departments have been instructed to deploy pump sets, open up minor irrigation channels, and utilize other available water sources to support paddy cultivation.

The Agriculture Department has been tasked with ensuring immediate availability of short-duration paddy varieties such as Bina-10 and Bina-11, while district-level officers are to prioritize seed distribution in areas with the highest deficit. This comes as paddy transplantation is being delayed in many parts of the state due to dry fields, especially affecting farmers who rely solely on rain-fed agriculture.

Insurance Enrollment and Relief Preparedness

Recognizing the heightened risk to crops, the government has also directed officials to boost awareness and enrollment under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). Insurance companies are expected to open special counters at the district and block levels, and the deadline for enrollment has been extended until August 20, 2025.

Additionally, the order calls for early documentation of households potentially affected by the drought under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms, in anticipation of possible relief payouts. The Veterinary Department has been asked to ensure water availability for livestock and stock adequate fodder in vulnerable areas. All districts have been directed to hold coordination meetings and submit their action taken reports to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) by July 31.

Districts Among Worst-Hit

Among the most severely affected are Kokrajhar and Dhubri, both of which have recorded more than 70 percent rainfall deficiency. Kamrup (Rural) and Kamrup (Metropolitan) have also been flagged for dangerously low precipitation levels, alongside Nagaon, one of the key rice-producing districts. These regions are now at high risk of crop loss, delayed sowing, and long-term livelihood disruptions unless rainfall patterns improve drastically in August.

Experts Warn of Long-Term Impacts

Agricultural experts have expressed concern that continued rainfall deficiency could cripple the kharif season. Transplantation of photosensitive paddy varieties like Ranjit and Bahadur is already delayed in several regions. If planting doesn’t take place before mid-August, overall yield could be severely impacted. With less than 20 percent of agricultural land in Assam under irrigation, dependence on the monsoon remains critically high.

Opposition parties and civil society groups have also raised concerns, accusing the government of delayed response. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) alleged that political distractions had taken precedence even as 21 districts were facing rainfall deficits of 60 to 90 percent.

Monsoon Outlook Remains Uncertain

While the IMD has forecast isolated moderate rainfall in early August, it remains uncertain whether the state will receive enough precipitation to bridge the shortfall. In the meantime, the success of the government’s emergency measures—especially in irrigation revival, seed distribution, and insurance coverage—will be key to mitigating the worst impacts of what is fast turning into one of Assam’s most challenging monsoons in recent years.