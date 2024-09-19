Assam ITBP Jawan Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances Aboard Rajdhani Express

The body of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel was discovered under suspicious circumstances on the Rajdhani Express on Thursday.
The deceased, identified as Havildar Narzary, hailed from Dhulaura in Khagarpur under Bongaigaon district. According to reports, he was en route to Uttarakhand for official duty when tragedy struck.
The incident came to light when passengers aboard the train, which departed at 8:30 p.m., found Narzary's lifeless body in his seat the following morning at Aligarh station. Alarmed by the grim discovery, fellow passengers alerted Narzary’s family to the devastating news.
Havildar Narzary's untimely death has left his family in shock and mourning. Just a month and a half earlier, he had celebrated the birth of his daughter, Mukti, who will now grow up without knowing her father.
The family is not only grieving but also grappling with the mysterious circumstances of his death.
Narzary's relatives have raised suspicions of foul play, suggesting that he may have been poisoned by unknown individuals during the train journey. They have called for an investigation to determine the cause of his sudden demise.