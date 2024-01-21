Assam Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Kolkata

In yet another sensational incident, a person from Assam was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata, reports emerged on Sunday.
The deceased man has been identified as Juwed Ali, sources said. He was a resident of Kahikuchi under the jurisdiction of the Khetri Police Station in Kamrup district.
According to reports, last Monday, Ali (40) left his home with an aim to reach Chennai in search of work. However, before reaching his destination, his body was recovered at Palsa, a locality near the Howrah railway station in Kolkata, reports added.
What caused the unfortunate death of the man is still a mystery so far.
Further, the West Bengal Police have contacted Juwed Ali's family back in Assam. Though the local police retrieved the lifeless body of Ali and completed the post-mortem reports, his family members were not able to bring the body home due to financial crisis.
Reportedly, the family members have further appealed Assam Government to help them bring back the deceased man's body.