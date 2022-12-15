Assam IYC Prez Angkita Dutta Not Removed from Post: Party Clarifies

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has refuted the statements of removal of the state party’s Youth wing President Angkita Dutta from her post on Thursday.

The party alleged that misinformation was spread by some media outlets for propaganda.

APCC in a press release clarified that the party president Bhupen Borah has always been on the side of Youth Congress President Ankita Dutta and that no discussion regarding any such development took place.

The press release read, “The PPCC President Bhupen Kumar Bora have notices that there is a lot of propaganda going on in the media about the Assam Youth Congress President. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Kumar Borah has always been on the side of young women like Youth Congress President Angkita Dutta. Shri Borah said the Indian Youth Congress is an independent organization and as of this moment, the Indian Youth Congress has not held any discussions with the PPCC or informed the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee of any decision taken regarding her.”