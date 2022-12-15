USTM Returns Rs 1.2 Cr to NET/GATE/JRF Qualified Students

The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has celebrated the success of its NET, GATE and JRF qualified students of 2021-2022 at a glorious function on Thursday where 120 students were paid back their admission and tuition fees amounting to Rs 1.2 Crore under the University’s unique best practice called the ‘Pay-Back Policy’.

Organized by USTM at its Central Auditorium, the program was graced by Prof Ganga Prasad Prasain, Vice Chancellor, Tripura University and Prof (Dr) V K Ahuja, Vice Chancellor, National Law University and Judicial Academy, apart from other dignitaries, students, guardians and parents.

Welcoming the gathering, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said that the main objective of this Award ceremony is to create competitiveness and motivation among the students. He appealed to other institutions to adopt such policies to encourage the students to develop a competitive culture in the institutions and to give maximum benefit to the northeastern students. The University is committed to its assurance that no brilliant student should be deprived of pursuing higher education only because of their financial incapability, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof (Dr) V K Ahuja said, “USTM may become a role model for all other universities of the country, and they may also think of in the same line and come out with some pay back policy. This Pay Back is a reward not only for the students but also for their parents and teachers, and most importantly, it is contributing to the happiness index of the students, teachers and administrative staff. I am very happy for the magnanimity which is being shown by USTM and its Hon’ble Chancellor”.