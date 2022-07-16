Assam: Jailed Student Barshashree Buragohain To Sit in Exam Today

Barshashree Buragohain, an undergraduate student who is in jail for over two months will appear in her semester exam on Saturday (July 16) after a court granted her permission to sit in the examination from jail itself.

She was arrested in May for her Facebook post allegedly supporting banned outfit ULFA-I through a poem.

The court said that Barshashree will have to appear in the examination under tight security in Golaghat jail in Assam.

The 19-year-old has been in jail since May for her Facebook post allegedly supporting a banned outfit. Amid growing demands for her release and a backlash on social media, the police have said her arrest was "as per law".

Barshashree Buragohain was arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA on May 18 this year in Uriamghat in Golaghat district for her post titled 'Akou Korim Rashtra Droh' (will again rebel against the nation).

"This is not a case of sedition, it's a case of waging war against nation which is non-negotiable for any law enforcement agency and therefore as per mandate of law the case has been registered," Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) GP Singh said.

Singh commented after the parents of the second-year student of Mathematics at Jorhat's DCB College urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the police to release her from jail so that she could appear for her exams.

Singh, in a Twitter post earlier, said, "There is a specific call to indulge in waging war against the State in her Facebook post. When someone publicly professes support for a banned organisation and declares intent of waging war against the Indian state, we are legally bound to prosecute that person. Following due process, a chargesheet shall be filed in a competent court of law. Let the law take its own course".