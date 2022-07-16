Japanese Encephalitis Claims 23 Lives in Assam in 15 Days

Japanese Encephalitis claimed at least 23 lives in Assam in 15 days, a report of National Health Mission said.

The NHM report stated that the mosquito-borne disease claimed four more lives over the past 24 hours in Assam, taking the toll to 23. Two deaths each were reported from Nalbari and Morigaon districts.

On the other hand, 16 fresh cases of JE were detected in the state in the last 24 hours. While Barpeta, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong East and Hojai reported one case each, Nagaon recorded four cases, Sivasagar two, and three cases each were reported from Nalbari and Udalguri districts, the NHM report stated.

With these, altogether 160 cases of JE have been reported in Assam since July 1.

Upper Assam districts including Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, central Assam districts of Nagaon, Hojai, Morigaon, hill district Karbi Anglong East, and lower Assam districts of Barpeta, Kamrup Metropolitan, Nalbari and Udalguri have been affected by the disease, the report stated.

Dr R L Nunisa, joint director of health services (Malaria) cum State Programme Officer of National Vector Borne Disease Control Program, Assam, while speaking to media said that the Japanese Encephalitis situation in Assam is under surveillance and all preventive measures are being taken to combat the disease.

“The state is undergoing the transmission season for Japanese Encephalitis cases. Moreover, the floods and soaring temperatures have aggravated the situation.

Awareness programmes and fogging operations have been intensified across the state. Insecticide-treated mosquito nets are being distributed in the affected areas to prevent the disease from spreading,” Dr Nunisa added.