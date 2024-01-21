Assam: Jairam Ramesh Alleges BJP Attack on His Vehicle During 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that his vehicle was attacked during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Jamugurihat in Assam’s Sonitpur district.
The senior Congress leader shared a video of the yatra on social media on Sunday and stated that his vehicle was attacked by men belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
He further accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of being behind the incident saying that it was his ‘doing’.
The video clip shared by a Congress MP on social media showed his car being blocked by a crowd, some of whom were holding BJP flags.
Taking to platform X, Jairam Ramesh wrote, “My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away. This is undoubtedly the Assam CM @himantabiswa’s doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on.”
Meanwhile, right after the incident, Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case and enquire into the allegations levelled by Jairam Ramesh.
Taking to platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "Pl register a case and enquire into the allegations @gpsinghips @DGPAssamPolice"