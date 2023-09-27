Two Jal Jeevan Mission Workers Die after Falling into Water Tank in Assam

Tension gripped Nagaon’s Batadrava after two workers at the project site of the Public Health Engineering Department’s Jal Jeevan Mission died after accidentally falling into deep tank filled with water while working on Wednesday evening.
The incident was reported at Hatichong locality in Batadrava.
The deceased workers have been identified as Amir Hussain and Saifuddin of Moirabari town under Morigaon district.
Meanwhile, a team of Jajari police arrived on the scene, recovered both bodies and began an investigation.