Morigaon

Two Jal Jeevan Mission Workers Die after Falling into Water Tank in Assam

The deceased workers have been identified as Amir Hussain and Saifuddin of Moirabari town under Morigaon district.
Two Jal Jeevan Mission Workers Die after Falling into Water Tank in Assam
Two Jal Jeevan Mission Workers Die after Falling into Water Tank in Assam
Pratidin Time

Tension gripped Nagaon’s Batadrava after two workers at the project site of the Public Health Engineering Department’s Jal Jeevan Mission died after accidentally falling into deep tank filled with water while working on Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported at Hatichong locality in Batadrava.

The deceased workers have been identified as Amir Hussain and Saifuddin of Moirabari town under Morigaon district.

Meanwhile, a team of Jajari police arrived on the scene, recovered both bodies and began an investigation.

Two Jal Jeevan Mission Workers Die after Falling into Water Tank in Assam
College Student Found Hanging In Guwahati; Kin Allege Foul Play
Nagaon police
Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam
Public Health Engineering Department

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
morigaon>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/morigaon/two-jal-jeevan-mission-workers-die-after-falling-into-water-tank-in-assam
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com