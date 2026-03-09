Assam: Jana Ashirwad Yatra Draws Huge Support in Bajali

The Jana Ashirwad Yatra of the Bharatiya Janata Party witnessed a huge turnout on Monday in the newly formed 26th. Bajali constituency, with thousands of supporters gathering in Patsharkuchi to welcome Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior party leaders.

From early morning, both sides of National Highway 27 were lined with enthusiastic supporters holding flowers and traditional gamosas as they waited to greet the Chief Minister. The overwhelming crowd briefly disrupted traffic movement in the area as the procession moved through Patacharkuchi.

The rally began around 11 am from the historic Bamakhata Satra. The Chief Minister arrived at the Satra by helicopter and walked nearly a hundred metres through a large gathering of people before entering the premises to offer prayers. Many people had assembled around the Satra since morning, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister and welcome him with traditional Assamese greetings.

After offering prayers, Sarma briefly addressed the gathering and sought blessings from the people for the ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra. The procession then moved from Kenduguri along National Highway 127 towards the town of Pathsala.

The yatra reached Patsharkuchi at around 2 pm. Due to the massive crowd present along the route, it took nearly half an hour for the procession to pass through the municipality. Supporters, party workers and local residents gathered in large numbers along the road to greet the leaders, turning the event into a festive atmosphere.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd from atop his vehicle, Sarma spoke about the achievements of his government and made several promises for the future. He said that during the previous term, the government had promised one lakh government jobs, but eventually provided nearly 1.6 lakh jobs.

The Chief Minister assured the people that if the government returns to power again, it will create two lakh government jobs for the youth.

Several senior BJP leaders accompanied the Chief Minister during the yatra. Among them were state BJP president Dilip Saikia, senior minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Bhabanipur MLA Phanidhar Talukdar, along with Manoj Baruah, Kamal Kumar Medhi and several district leaders.

State BJP president Dilip Saikia also addressed the gathering and said the massive turnout in Bajali reflects the strong trust that people have in the leadership of the Chief Minister.

After passing through Patsharkuchi, the yatra continued its journey towards Tihu and Nalbari.