AJP Urges PM Modi to Confer Bharat Ratna on Zubeen Garg

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has recently submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister of India, urging that the late Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg be posthumously awarded the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

In the memorandum, the party highlighted that Zubeen Garg was not only the heartbeat of Assam but also a unique and invaluable treasure for the entire nation. His voice, described as unmatched and unparalleled, enriched India’s diverse musical landscape. A versatile singer, composer, actor, and cultural ambassador, Zubeen Garg made immense contributions to Indian music and arts.

It further notes that he sang over 34,000 songs across 40 languages and communities, making him an icon whose legacy transcends regional and national boundaries. His work continues to inspire generations and has brought pride to India on the global stage.

The memorandum reads.“Considering his monumental contributions to music, culture, and the unity of India, we sincerely request the Government of India to honour the late Zubeen Garg with the Bharat Ratna

posthumously. This will be a befitting tribute to a legend who lived for music and touched millions of hearts.”

