First Images of Zubeen Garg in Casket Leave Fans Heartbroken

The first visuals of music legend Zubeen Garg after his cortege reached his residence in Guwahati’s Kahilipara have left his fans in tears.

The late singer’s family, including his wife Garima Garg and his elderly father, Kapil Borthuakur, paid their last respects as he lay in a glass casket. The scenes were deeply emotional to say the least, as fans thronged his residence, showering flowers and touching his feet through the casket to bid their farewell.

After a final tribute at his residence, the cortege has now departed for Sarusajai, where the public will gather at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex to pay homage.

Its notable how since morning, fans have walked alongside the hearse despite the sweltering heat, with some even fainting during the journey.

