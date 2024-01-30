Three CRPF Commandos Killed in Maoist Encounter in Chhattisgarh

The security personnel returned fire, prompting the Maoists to flee and seek shelter in the forest. The 14 other injured personnel were transported to Raipur for treatment. The three victims were identified as constables Deven C and Pawan Kumar from CoBRA 201, as well as constable Lambdhar Sinha from CRPF Battalion 150. The CoBRA is a specialist group under the CRPF that fights extremists and rebels in guerrilla/jungle warfare operations.