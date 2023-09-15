Assam: Jawan Physically Assaults Wife, Threatens Her to Death Demanding Dowry

In yet another heinous incident, an Assam police personnel have once again been accused of physically assaulting his wife and threatening her to death.
This incident has been reported from Dergaon in Assam’s Golaghat district.
The accused personnel have been identified as Rupjyoti Hazarika. He was deployed as a jawan in the Assam Police’s 11th Battalion in Dergaon.
Reportedly, Rupjyoti had established a love affair with a woman of Nagaon's Kampur who later eloped with him. However, things started to change after some days of their marriage.
As per allegations leveled by the woman and her family, Rupjyoti was often drunk and tortured his wife demanding dowry. He also threatened her to death if she was unable to pay the demanded money.
Further, after being aware of the atrocities being inflicted upon the woman, her family approached the Dergaon Police and rescued her from the clutches of her in-laws. She was then brought back to Kampur.
The victim woman has appealed the police to provide her justice and issue the strictest punishment to the accused.