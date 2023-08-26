Assam

Assam Woman Police Officer Tortures Maid With Hot Water In Nazira

Hot water was allegedly poured onto the maid's body and she was confined to a bathroom, revealing a deeply disturbing case of abuse.
Assam Woman Police Officer Tortures Maid With Hot Water In Nazira
Assam Woman Police Officer Tortures Maid With Hot Water In Nazira
Pratidin Time

A shocking incident unfolded as a domestic worker endured horrifying torture within the confines of a woman police officer's residence on Saturday in Assam's Sivasagar.

In a distressing act of cruelty, hot water was allegedly poured onto the maid's body and she was confined to a bathroom, revealing a deeply disturbing case of abuse.

The victim, identified as Anima Praja, bravely filed a formal complaint against Subhalakshmi Dutta, sub-divisional police officer of Nazira.

According to sources, the victim's body bears the scars of unimaginable abuse, sparking outrage within the community. The Nazira police station received the complaint, shedding light on this harrowing incident.

The appalling treatment meted out to the maid has ignited public anger, with demands for a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served. The incident has exposed a shocking betrayal of trust within a police household, prompting a collective call for accountability and swift action.

Assam Woman Police Officer Tortures Maid With Hot Water In Nazira
Assam: POCSO Court Awards 20 Years Of Imprisonment To Child Abuser
Assam police
Domestic Abuse

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-woman-police-officer-tortures-maid-with-hot-water-in-nazira
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com