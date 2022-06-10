Organs Malfunctioning, Says Pervez Musharraf’s Family

Family members of the former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf said that he is in a critical condition and his organs have malfunctioned.

A message from the family of Pervez Musharraf said that his organs are malfunctioning, adding that his "recovery is not possible".

“He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living,” read the message on Pervez Musharraf's official Twitter handle.