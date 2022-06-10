Organs Malfunctioning, Says Pervez Musharraf’s Family

Family members of the former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf said that he is in a critical condition and his organs have malfunctioned.
A message from the family of Pervez Musharraf said that his organs are malfunctioning, adding that his "recovery is not possible".
“He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living,” read the message on Pervez Musharraf's official Twitter handle.
The tweet by Musharraf's family follows after news of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passing away on Friday in certain sections of Pakistan media created confusion, as several other publications denied the news.
Born in 1943, Musharraf served as Pakistan's president from 2001 to 2008. Facing charges back home for the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007, Musharraf has been living in Dubai for the last six years, where he has been getting treatment for amyloidosis, a disease that affects connective tissues and organs, inhibiting normal functioning.
The former president was facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007.