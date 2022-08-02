Assam: JE Claims Life Of Minor Girl In Tinsukia, Toll at 48

A 14-year-old minor girl has died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) on Monday night. With this, the death toll due to the infection has risen to 48 in the state.

The deceased girl was a resident of Laika Poma village in Assam’s Tinsukia district, sources informed.

On Saturday, three persons died of JE – one each from Barpeta, Darrang, and Chirang districts.

The total number of JE cases in the state has now climbed to 295 since the mosquito-borne disease took a ‘serious turn’ in July this year.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the district administration across the state formed rapid response teams to combat and control the fatal disease from spreading.

Japanese Encephalitis is a viral brain infection that spreads by mosquitoes during the monsoon flood season in Assam between May and October every year. Many people die of the viral infection and malaria during this period.