Assam: Jeep Safari at Kaziranga to be Closed from May 20

Jeep safari at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam will be closed from May 20 until further orders due to the heavy rainfall and the ongoing monsoon season.

Jeep safari at Agoratoli and Burapahar forest range will be discontinued from tomorrow. According to reports, routes for tourists at the national park are in a deteriorating condition due to the continuous downpour since the past few days across the state.

Meanwhile, forest officials have also announced the closure of the 2021-22 tourist season of the national park.

However, jeep safari in the Kohora and Bagori forest ranges will continue.

