Assam: Jewellery Worth Rs 40 Lakhs Recovered in Goalpara, 6 Arrested

In a massive operation launched by the Goalpara Police in Assam, gold and silver jewellery worth over Rs 40 lakhs were recovered on Monday.

Along with jewellery, a huge amount of cash, a laptop, mobile, camera, a car, a scooty and various other stolen items were recovered from their possession.

Six persons have been arrested in connection to the case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Amit Biswas, Abdul Karim, Hasanur Ali, Noor Alam, Jahirul Haque and Gopal Das.

According to reports, on September 3, the six persons were associated with a theft at the residence of Ashok Kumar Ghosh in Goalpara’s Gowaltuli.

In this regard, Ghosh had lodged an FIR at the Goalpara Police Station. The six culprits were arrested after the police launched search operations in the area.