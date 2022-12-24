53 ‘Jihadis’ Arrested So Far in Assam: Govt

The Assam government on Saturday informed the assembly that altogether 53 alleged ‘jihadis’, including one from Bangladesh have been arrested so far in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while informing the assembly said that another five alleged jihadis from Bangladesh are absconding.

Sarma responding to an unstarred question by BJP legislator Teras Gowala said, nine cases of alleged activities by fundamentalist elements have been registered in the state since March 2022.

"The cases were registered in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Tamulpur and Nalbari districts, which are hubs of fundamentalist forces", he said.

One of these cases is being investigated by the NIA, which has also submitted the charge sheet before the court.

Sarma said 53 purported 'jihadis' have also been apprehended in the state so far, reported PTI.

The apprehended Bangladeshi national was engaged as an 'Imam' (religious teacher) and madrassa teacher in Barpeta district, he said.

Five other Bangladeshis who had purportedly made speeches in different madrassas to instigate Muslim youths to join the 'jihadi' forces are absconding, the chief minister added.