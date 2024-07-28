Assam: JNV Vice Principal Dies of Suspected Heat Stroke

In yet another tragic incident, the Vice Principal of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Assam's Darrang district lost his life due to extreme heat, reports said on Sunday.
The deceased person has been identified as Pranjit Sharma (47), sources said.
As per information received, the incident occurred while he was travelling from Kalaigaon to his father-in-law's house in Pathsala on Saturday. At around 9 pm, he stopped the vehicle on the deserted road near Adalbari. Leaving his wife and son in the car, he went towards a nearby pond.
However, after he did not return back for a long time, his wife and son went towards the spot and saw him floating in the pond.
With the assistance of local residents, Sharma was retrieved from the pond and rushed to the Mushalpur Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, sources added.
Meanwhile, Sharma's family members suspect that Sharma suffered a heat stroke due to the extreme heat, which caused him to fall into the water.