Heatwave Claims Life of Daily Wager in Assam's Rangia

According to sources, a person identified as Jogen Kalita (55) succumbed to the extreme heat in Kamrup district’s Rangia on Saturday.
One more person lost his life as a result of the severe heatwave conditions in Assam.

As per information received, Kalita, who worked as a daily wager, went out for work as usual yesterday. After a day of laboring in the scorching heat, he returned home in the evening, feeling unwell.

In the evening, Kalita suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed. His family immediately rushed him to a private hospital, but despite their efforts, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Guwahati Records 37.8°C as Max Temp, IMD Predicts Heatwave Conditions in Assam
