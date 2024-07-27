Heatwave Claims Life of Daily Wager in Assam's Rangia

One more person lost his life as a result of the severe heatwave conditions in Assam.
According to sources, a person identified as Jogen Kalita (55) succumbed to the extreme heat in Kamrup district’s Rangia on Saturday.
As per information received, Kalita, who worked as a daily wager, went out for work as usual yesterday. After a day of laboring in the scorching heat, he returned home in the evening, feeling unwell.
In the evening, Kalita suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed. His family immediately rushed him to a private hospital, but despite their efforts, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.