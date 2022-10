A constable at Jogighopa Police Station in Assam was on Wednesday suspended following the death of an inmate in custody.

According to reports, the incident took place at Jogighopa in the Bongaigaon district of Assam.

The decision came after one of the inmates in police custody died by suicide.

Meanwhile, the constable was identified as Makimul Haque Patgiri and was in charge of looking over the police station.