Education Sector Will Be Transformed By 5G Services: PM Modi

Highlighting the advancement in the country's technology space, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said 5G services will usher in transformation in the education sector in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Mission School of Excellence in Adalaj, Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister walked through the Mission School of Excellence campus. He also interacted with children.

Speaking at the occasion, PM Modi said, "Recently, the nation has entered the fifth generation (5G) era of mobile and internet services. We have used internet services up to 4G so far. Now, 5G is about to bring a major change."

PM said 5G will revolutionize the education sector.

"Ahead of smart services, smart classrooms and smart teaching, 5G will take our education system to next level. Students will experience Virtual Reality and Internet of Things in schools. Gujarat has taken the first step in the country for this, through Mission Schools of Excellence," he said.

PM Modi said the change in the field of education in the past two decades in Gujarat has been unprecedented.

H said, "20 years ago, 20 out of 100 children did not go to school. A large number of those who used to go to school used to drop out by the time they reached standard 8. The situation of girls was even worse. There were villages where girls were not sent to school. In tribal areas, the few education centres that were available had no facility to teach Science."

"As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I myself went from village to village and requested the people to send their daughters to school. The result has been that today almost every son and daughter in Gujarat has started coming to school, and continuing education in college," Prime Minister added.