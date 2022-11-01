Assam: Jorabat Police Bust Fake Currency Printing Den, Arrest 1

In a major haul, police in Assam’s Jorabat conducted an operation and seized fake currency notes along with one person on Tuesday.

According to reports, based on specific information, police ran an operation at Hastinapur near Nine Mile in Jorabat during which the fake currency notes were seized.

Officials also informed that one person was taken into custody on charges of smuggling the fake notes. He has been identified as Budhi Sambhoyo, employed as a driver for Arunachal Police.

Police said that during the raid, they recovered fake currency notes amounting to Rs 2 lakhs, along with a currency printing machine.

Moreover, officials also seized other materials including the paper used in printing fake notes.