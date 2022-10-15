Assam: Jorhat Lat Mandal Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe

The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell on Friday night arrested a Lat Mandal in Assam’s Jorhat district on bribery charges.

The arrested individual has been identified as Abdul Baki Sheikh, Lat Mandal of Jorhat Revenue Circle. He was trapped and caught red-handed at his residence while accepting a bribe money from the complainant.

According to police, Sheikh had demanded the bribe money from the complainant for processing of land related documents.

Taking to Twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh wrote, “Today, a Team from the @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed at his home & arrested Md Abdul Baki Seikh, Lat Mandal, Jorhat Revenue Circle, Jorhat district after he accepted bribe money from the complainant for processing Land related documents. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam”.