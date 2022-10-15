'Development Of Northeast Necessary For Aatmanirbhar Bharat': Rajnath Singh at 'The Conclave 2022'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India cannot become self-reliant unless development of Northeast takes place.

Speaking at ‘The Conclave 2022’ organized by the Pratidin Media Group, the defence minister said, “In order for Bharat to become Aatmanirbhar, development of Northeast must take place.”

“Our former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee respected and loved the Northeast. PM Narendra Modi has elevated that and brought in development to the region with great focus,” he said.

"I can assure you that our government is working to do everything possible to bring development in the region,” he added.

Further, the defence minister also highlighted about the law and order situation in the region saying that it is getting better if not 100 %.

“Not 100%, but the law and order situation has greatly improved since the formation of our government. Most insurgent groups either surrendered or joined mainstream. People and especially mothers are happy as their children are not giving into terror,” he said.

Earlier today, Singh inaugurated ‘The Conclave 2022’ – a two-day programme organised under the aegis of Pratidin Media Network in association with Dalmia Cements at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

Following the ceremonial lamp lighting alongside proprietor of the group, Shri Jayanta Baruah, a short video on the history of the media group was played showcasing its many milestones.

The conclave has been conceptualized with the aim to put forward and discuss the issues of Northeast India with the outcome serving as a roadmap towards a more inclusive development of the region.

The panel of speakers for the event will include personalities from ministers, academicians, bureaucrats, journalists, and enforcers of law, activists, entrepreneurs, sportspersons and the likes, who have an active interest in the matters and work towards a common goal of combined progress.

In the programme, a discourse on topics like regionalism in relation to nationalism, the tea industry of Assam and its future, sustainable tourism in the northeast and ways to expand them, energy security with respect to deforestation and industrialization, and the mighty Brahmaputra and the approach to utilize it to the fullest in the backdrop of Act East Policy, will be held.

The list of panelists include Union Minister for ports, shipping and waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for sports Shri Anurag Thakur, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Chief Minister of Manipur Shri N Biren Singh.

Apart from that, Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, Chief Advisor of AASU, Shri Dilip Saikia, National General Secretary of BJP, Shri Bhupen Borah, President of Assam Congress, Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Chairperson at AERC, Guwahati, Shri Prabhat Bezbarua, ex-Chairman, Tea Board of India and TRA, Shri Shripad Naik, MOS Tourism, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Robin Hibu, Home Secretary Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, Special DGP of Assam Police Shri G P Singh, CWG Gold medalist Smt Nayanmoni Saikia, Executive Director of SAI Guwahati Shri Satish K Sarhadi, Assistant Director of sports and youth affairs of Manipur Smt Laishangbam Anita Chanu and Shri Smaeer Sinha, Principal Secretary to CM, Government of Assam, will be among the discussions as panelists.