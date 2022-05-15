Assam: Jorhat-Majuli Ferry Service Shut Down Indefinitely

The Jorhat-Majuli ferry service has been shut down for an indefinite period of time, authorities informed on Sunday.

The decision was taken by the district administration of Majuli following the heavy downpour and rise in the water level of Brahmaputra River.

This comes into effect from today (Sunday), sources said.

Ferry services at Nimati ghat, Kamlabari and others will also remain suspended.

It may be mentioned that the rise in water level is primarily due to incessant rains that have gripped the entire state of Assam.

This year, around 25,000 people across six districts were affected by artificial floods triggered by heavy rain.

Moreover, three people including a woman died in landslide incidents in Haflong area in Dima Hasao district on Saturday.

Following incessant rains, the water of several rivers are gradually increasing and the water in Kopili river is flowing above the danger level mark.

Neighbouring states including Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh also witnessed heavy rains, resulting in massive floods.

