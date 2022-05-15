Guwahati Police Recover 95 Stolen Phones, Three Held

A three-member gang involved in stealing mobile phones was apprehended by West Guwahati Police district (WGPD) from Jalukbari PS on Sunday.

Acting on specific inputs, the WGPD team intercepted a Maruti Van and recovered a total of 95 stolen mobile phones, including 50 smart phones.

The arrested trio has been identified as Nausad Sk of Murshidabad, West Bengal, Hassan Sk of Murshidabad, West Bengal and Sukra Daimary of Boko.

Police also recovered cash amounting to Rs 99,000 from their possession.

Last month, city police had busted a gang of mobile thieves in Kahilipara area and recovered as many as 79 mobiles phones from their possession.

Three persons including a woman were arrested during a raid conducted by the police in Bhagaduttapur area in Guwahati’s Kahilipara.

The trio has been identified as Abbas Ali, Bedenuddin Ali and Zareena Begum.