Assam Journalist Bikash Sharma's Book 'Sikari Koka' Launched Posthumously

Senior journalist and Asomiya Pratidin's Associate Editor Prakash Mahanta presided over the launch event of late journalist and children's author Bikash Sharma's book 'Sikari Koka' in Assam's Golaghat district on Sunday.
Speaking at the occasion, Prakash Mahanta reflected on Sharma's fearless reporting, recounting how he tirelessly highlighted the struggles of hard-working people in the nooks and corners of Golaghat. Prakash Mahanta also lauded Sharma's work and said that he covered various socio-cultural and educational matters from outside Assam, presenting them with a balanced perspective. He also mentioned that Sharma’s untimely demise was a significant loss to society.
Asomiya Pratidin's Associate Editor also mentioned that 'Sikari Koka' was written by Sharma from his sickbed and was launched posthumously, a bittersweet moment filled with both pride and sorrow.
At the beginning of the event, floral tributes were laid before the portrait of Bikash Sharma.
Rohit Gogoi, President of the Golaghat District Journalists’ Association, emphasized Sharma’s courageous stance against corruption and his inspiring influence on the younger generation.
The event, hosted by Sharma’s brother Prakash Sharma, included dignitaries such as Bikash Sharma’s father Hemkanta Sharma, teacher Deepti Baruah, playwright Bolin Sharma, senior journalist Mridul Kumar Sandikai, Girin Bora, Secretary of Golaghat District Journalists' Association, representatives from Kaziranga Press Forum, and numerous writers, journalists, and well-wishers.
Distinguished filmmaker and educationist Dinesh Gogoi officially unveiled 'Sikari Koka', acknowledging Sharma’s remarkable contributions to society. Gogoi described Sharma as a true public servant, a source of inspiration whose legacy should be upheld.