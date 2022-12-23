Assam: Jumbo Found Dead at Palashbari

The carcass of a wild elephant was recovered at Palashbari in Assam’s Kamrup rural district on Friday morning.

The tusker was found lifeless at Sontola area in Palashbari, sources informed, adding that the cause of its death is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended upon the villagers with many of them laying wreath to the deceased animal with the traditional gamusa, agarbattis, and flowers.

Forest officials also reached the scene to assess the situation.

Recently, an elephant died after coming in contact with a live electric wire in Morigaon district.

"Generally, wild elephants come out from our forest reserve. The elephant aged around 35 years might have rubbed its body on an electric pole and came in contact with the live electric wire," a forest official said.

(With Inputs from ANI)