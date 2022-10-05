Assam

Assam: Jumbo Dies Of Electrocution In Gossaigaon

According to sources, the jumbo died after coming in contact with a live wire that was exposed from its pole.
Assam: Jumbo Dies Of Electrocution In Gossaigaon
Pratidin Time

In a tragic incident, a wild elephant died due to electrocution in Assam’s Gossaigaon on Wednesday morning. 

According to sources, the jumbo died after coming in contact with a live wire that was exposed from its pole. 

The incident was reported from Peripur area. 

Following the incident, forest officials reached the spot and conducted post mortem. 

Recently, a carcass of a wild elephant was recovered from a river at Numaligarh in Assam’s Golaghat district. 

It was suspected that the elephant died after falling into a sandpit which was mined illegally.

Also Read
CBI Search 105 Locations Across Country in Crackdown on Cyber Criminals
Assam
Electrocution
Elephant

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com