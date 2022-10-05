Assam: Jumbo Dies Of Electrocution In Gossaigaon

In a tragic incident, a wild elephant died due to electrocution in Assam’s Gossaigaon on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the jumbo died after coming in contact with a live wire that was exposed from its pole.

The incident was reported from Peripur area.

Following the incident, forest officials reached the spot and conducted post mortem.

Recently, a carcass of a wild elephant was recovered from a river at Numaligarh in Assam’s Golaghat district.

It was suspected that the elephant died after falling into a sandpit which was mined illegally.