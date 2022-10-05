CBI Search 105 Locations Across Country in Crackdown on Cyber Criminals

105 locations across different states were searched as part of the CBI's "Operation Chakra" on Tuesday, which was directed against cybercriminals who committed financial crimes.

The state and union territory police departments were working together to conduct the searches.

Over 300 suspects are being probed into while 87 locations are being searched by the CBI and 18 locations are being searched by state and UT police.

According to reports, four locations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, five in Delhi, three in Chandigarh, two in each of Punjab, Karanataka, and Assam, among other places, are being searched as part of the operation.