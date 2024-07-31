Assam: Jumbo Kills Mahout at Pobitra Wildlife Sanctuary

A mahout was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam on Wednesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Hira Kumar, hailing from Darrang district. According to information received, Kumar was unexpectedly attacked by the elephant that he was tending to.
Notably, a total of 11 elephants were being kept at Mayong Pahar after being rescued from flood-hit regions. One of the elephants, namely ‘Vikram’, trampled Kumar to death after it suddenly got agitated.
Following the incident, forest officials reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem examination.
Earlier yesterday, a 45-year-old man lost his life after being attacked by a wild elephant at Deepor Beel on the outskirts of Guwahati. The deceased has been identified as Kamal Kalita.
Sources informed that the attack occurred on Monday night in the Miki Para area when Kalita encountered the wild elephant. Subsequently, the elephant attacked him, and Kalita was trampled to death.
Kalita, a labourer by profession, was found dead on the scene.