Assam: Junior Accounts Assistant Arrested on Bribery Charges

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped and arrested red-handed a government employee on bribery charges in Jorhat district on Thursday.
A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption alleging that a Junior Accounts Assistant of the Treasury Office in Jorhat had demanded Rs. 2,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing pay bills.
The accused has been identified as Moonmoon Sen. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against Sen.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in the Jorhat Treasury Office.
Sen was caught red-handed in the office immediately after she accepted Rs. 2,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from her possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses.
In this connection, a case was registered in ACB Police Station on 14/03/2024 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 23/2024, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
Finding sufficient evidence against Sen, she has been arrested in connection with the case.