Assam: Junior Engineer Arrested for Accepting Bribe In Kokrajhar

The Anti-corruption and Monitoring Cell on Monday conducted a raid at the office of the Debitola Block Development Officer in Kazigaon of Assam’s Kokrajhar district.
The operation led to the arrest of a junior engineer identified as Sabibur Rahman.
According to sources, Rahman was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.
It was revealed that he had demanded a total bribe of Rs 15,000 in exchange for passing a bill. The swift action by the Anti-corruption and Monitoring Cell highlights their commitment to combating corruption and ensuring accountability.
Rahman will now face legal consequences for his alleged involvement in bribery, as investigations into the matter continue.
Earlier today, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested one Lat Mandal in Morigaon district on Monday under bribery charges.
The Lat Mandal has been identified as Nabajyoti Nath posted at Morigaon Revenue Circle who was arrested after he was caught in front of the Morigaon Circle Office for accepting demanded money from the complainant for processing of mutation.