Assam: Junior Engineer in Kokrajhar Held Red-Handed for Taking Bribe

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, apprehended Nekibuz Zaman, a Junior Engineer of the Fakiragram Municipal Board, Kokrajhar, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in his office.

According to officials, Zaman had allegedly demanded the bribe from a complainant in exchange for granting permission to renovate a shop. Acting on the complaint, the anti-corruption team set up a trap and caught him red-handed while receiving the illegal gratification.

The Directorate has reiterated its commitment to eradicating corruption from public offices in Assam and assured strict action against the accused.

Further investigations are underway.