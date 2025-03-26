Subscribe

0

Assam Top Stories

Assam: Junior Engineer in Kokrajhar Held Red-Handed for Taking Bribe

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, apprehended Nekibuz Zaman, a Junior Engineer of the Fakiragram Municipal Board, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in his office.

author-image
Pratidin Time
New Update
Assam: Hailakandi ASI Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe, Arrested

REPRESENTATIVE

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, apprehended Nekibuz Zaman, a Junior Engineer of the Fakiragram Municipal Board, Kokrajhar, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in his office.

Advertisment

According to officials, Zaman had allegedly demanded the bribe from a complainant in exchange for granting permission to renovate a shop. Acting on the complaint, the anti-corruption team set up a trap and caught him red-handed while receiving the illegal gratification.

The Directorate has reiterated its commitment to eradicating corruption from public offices in Assam and assured strict action against the accused.

Further investigations are underway.

Assam police Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bribe
Advertisment