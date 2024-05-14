Guwahati: Bribery Accused Senior Engineer Remanded To 4 Days Custody
The court of special judge in Guwahati on Tuesday remanded executive engineer Jayanta Goswami to four days of police custody after a raid at his residence uncovered Rs 80 lakhs in cash.
The tainted engineer, who was caught on Monday while accepting a bribe, was presented before the court today where the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sought his custody for five days. However, the court only granted his custody to the investigating agency for four days.
Goswami was arrested on Monday after he was trapped red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant in Guwahati's Hengrabari. A subsequent raid by the probing body at his residence revealed a pile of cash amounting approximately to Rs 80 lakhs.
The individual has been accused of amassing cash disproportionate to his known sources of income. He was employed as an executive engineer (PHE) at the office of the Superintending Engineer (PHE), North Lakhimpur Circle in Assam.
Keeping investigations underway against the accused Jayanta Goswami, the anti-corruption body found startling facts regarding his assets. The senior official amassed assets including cash and properties through bribes he pocketed at every deputation he ever got throughout his career, according to the findings of the probing agency.
He took bribes from contractors in the name of allocating Jal Jeevan Mission contracts. The Directorate of Vigilance wrote to the revenue department regarding Goswami accumulating disproportionate assets. After receiving information from the revenue department, the agency will file its report with the state government.
Based on the government's permission the report will be used to file a case against Jayanta Goswami, officials informed.
According to the information received, in the past year, he purchased a land parcel worth Rs 1 crore 30 lakhs in Guwahati's Hengrabari. Apart from the Rs 80 lakhs cash that was recovered from the raid at his residence, officials found several bank accounts with balance in multiple lakhs as well as land-related documents.