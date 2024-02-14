Assam: Justice Served as 10 Accused in Witch Hunting Case Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

On the night of September 5, 2009, a couple was set ablaze by a group of people in Rajapara in Palashbari by pouring kerosene on the suspicion of being witches. The incident took place on the night of September 5, 2009, at Rajapara on the Assam-Meghalaya border in Palashbari. Nearly 15 years later, the Kamrup district sessions judge's court sentenced ten of the accused to life imprisonment last Monday.
The couple, Bishnu Rabha and Suroshi Rabha were mercilessly burned with kerosene on suspicion of being witches.
The Kamrup district sessions judge's court delivered a ruling in the Palashbari police station case 199/09.
Four of the people sentenced to prison are women.
According to sections 302 and 201/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the court fined the ten accused Rs 20,000.
The court found Sondev Rabha, Prasen Rabha, Niku Rabha, Niranjan Rabha, Bipul Rabha, and Fatik Kachari to be guilty. While, the female perpetrators were identified as Bicky Rabha, Urmila Rabha, Malaya Rabha, and Jaymati Rabha.
Meanwhile, the deceased couple's son and daughter-in-law expressed their joy at the court's decision after 15 years, stating that they had sought the convicts' execution.
The deceased couple's son also alleged that the family members who perpetrated the act at different occasions posed various threats to the victim's family.
"Such incidents should never occur again. "Let no one fall victim to superstition," the departed couple's son added.