Assam: Justice Served as 10 Accused in Witch Hunting Case Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

On the night of September 5, 2009, a couple was set ablaze by a group of people in Rajapara in Palashbari by pouring kerosene on the suspicion of being witches. The incident took place on the night of September 5, 2009, at Rajapara on the Assam-Meghalaya border in Palashbari. Nearly 15 years later, the Kamrup district sessions judge's court sentenced ten of the accused to life imprisonment last Monday.